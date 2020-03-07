Olivet Nazarene University is inviting the community to experience the majesty of the Ruffatti pipe organ.
The university’s Spring 2020 Ovid Young Memorial Recital Series will bring nationally recognized organists to perform on the instrument. The performances will be noon to 1 p.m. March 16, March 23 and April68 in the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel on Olivet’s campus. There is no admission charge for these concerts.
This recital series honors the memory and musical career of Dr. Ovid Young, who passed away in 2014. An Olivet alumnus, he is remembered by many as a beloved performer, teacher, mentor and colleague. A pianist, organist, composer and conductor, Dr. Young had to his credit more than 7,000 performances in major concert halls, churches and colleges around the world.
For more information about this recital series go to olivet.edu/events.
The performance schedule and guest musicians are as follows:
Kevin Edens
Monday, March 16
Selections will include “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” and Ad Wammes’ “Miroir.”
Kevin Edens serves as director of music and resident organist at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Iowa. He is a 2019 graduate of the University of Iowa, where he received the Master of Arts degree in organ performance under the instruction of Dr. Gregory Hand. Edens was also a graduate teaching assistant in the organ area from 2017-2019 at the University of Iowa.
Edens received his undergraduate education from Furman University, located in his hometown of Greenville, S.C. A member of Furman’s Class of 2017, he received the Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance under the instruction of Dr. Charles Tompkins. He has performed in organ master classes led by Olivier Latry, Craig Cramer, David Higgs, Stefan Engels, Nathan Laube and Chelsea Chen, among others. Kevin has concertized in parish churches and cathedrals across the southeastern and midwestern United States, and internationally in Austria, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. He is an alumni brother of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity.
Andrew Kreigh
Monday, March 23
Selections will include Bach’s “Prelude and Fugue in G Major,” “Final Op. 21,” and “Serein Alleluias.”
Andrew Kreigh, a native of Madison, Wis., is director of music and liturgy at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. Andrew recently graduated from the University of Iowa where he received his master’s degree in organ performance under Dr. Gregory Hand. Andrew has also completed studies and master classes with instructors including Olivier Latry, Christoph Bossert and Todd Wilson.
Kreigh was awarded one of two graduate assistantships at the University of Iowa in his first year, and during his second year he received the distinguished Frawley Fellowship Award. Prior to receiving his master’s degree, Kreigh worked at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford, Conn., where he studied with his first teacher and mentor Ezequiel Menendez.
He also holds a bachelor’s degree in music business with an emphasis in piano performance from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he studied with Dr. Eli Kalman. His career has taken him to various states and even internationally as a performer. Such locations consist of Connecticut, Wisconsin, New York, Texas, and Germany and Austria. This year, he will be performing at three new recital series in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Josh Ring
Monday, April 6
Selections will include “When in Our Music God is Glorified,” “Pièce hèroïque, FW 37,” and Enrico Bossi’s “Étude Symphonique, Op. 78.”
Josh Ring is a DMA candidate for organ performance and pedagogy at the University of Iowa, where he also earned his Master of Arts in organ performance. Studying organ with Gregory Hand, Ring has been a recipient of the Rahn and Frawley Organ Fellowship from the UI School of Music since 2017.
In addition to his studies, Ring is a professor at Olivet Nazarene University in the School of Music, where he teaches music theory, organ, composition and piano. He also received his Bachelor of Music degree, summa cum laude, from Olivet in music composition with Karen Ball and piano performance with Gerald Anderson.
While at Olivet he also studied organ with Timothy Nelson and guitar with Freddie Franken. He earned his Master of Music in composition with David Maki and his performer’s certificate in organ with James Russell Brown, both from Northern Illinois University. Josh has been featured on the radio program Pipedreams and has performed at the Cologne Cathedral in Germany as well as in the Netherlands, Brazil and across the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!