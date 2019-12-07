Singer Lee Murdock has uncovered a boundless body of music and stories in the Great Lakes. Taking snapshots from history, his songs summon the listener to take a front-row seat, to look through the eyes and into the hearts of individuals who have shaped the heritage on and around the Great Lakes.
The Bourbonnais Public Library will host a holiday concert by Murdock, The Christmas Ship, commemorating the turn of the century tradition of carrying Christmas trees to Great Lakes port cities as the final cargo at the end of the shipping season.
The Christmas Ship concert takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the library, 250 W. John Casey Road in Bourbonnais. Doors open at 6 p.m.
A fluent instrumentalist on six- and 12-string guitars, Murdock combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in songs. His music combines original compositions with traditional music.
“The Christmas Ship concert is a performance of songs that talk about the lives and perspectives of sailors at sea during the holiday season, from a historical and contemporary perspective,” Murdock said.
And Murdock pays special attention to the story of the schooner Rouse Simmons, which brought Christmas trees to Chicago from the north woods of Wisconsin and Michigan for many years; her loss in 1912 in Lake Michigan; and the role the captain’s widow, Barbara, played in continuing that tradition.
“The concert has developed over the years to include other songs and poems put to music about how the holidays and the maritime tradition intersect, even into the heartland of North America due to shipping on the Great Lakes,” Murdock said.
Murdock invites the public to learn about the traditions of an industry that most take for granted and to join him in singing during many song
“The hope is by joining together in song, we can experience a sense of place and community,” he said. “Every time I step on stage to sing, I feel that it is my job to bring the audience with me on a wonderful journey in song. I am humbled at the thought of their trust and interest in joining me.”
Murdock has been performing since 1980 and his interest in music and history began at a young age.
“As a youngster, I enjoyed singing songs,” he said. “We learned many folk songs in school from all parts of the country and abroad. I also enjoyed stories, not just from reading books but hearing them from aunts and uncles and other adults about all kinds of events.”
He also taught himself to play the guitar at an early age.
In college as a geology student at Drake University, he informally studied music, listening to many recordings, attending coffeehouse performances and concerts while also performing at parties and for friends.
“Rather than going to grad school and getting advanced degrees, I set out to make a career in music, becoming a full time folksinger. I have been fortunate to work at this trade ever since,” Murdock said.
And his inspiration for creating music and concerts comes from other folksingers including Pete Seeger, Judy Collins and Burl Ives and from groups such as The Kingston Trio, the Beatles and the Chieftains. Songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Stan Rogers and Gordon Lightfoot are also inspiring to him as well.
“But, I am also inspired by historians and fans who have related their stories and ideas for songs in support of my work over the years,” Murdock said.
The the best part of each show: “Seeing the smiling faces of the audience after a performance. Words are not needed after seeing that.”
For more information, visit leemurdock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!