The Lumineers
“III”
Released: Sept. 13
Label: Dualtone Music Group
The Lumineers have told their own story in “III,” a 10-track concept album composed of three chapters that follows the fictitious Sparks family.
The tale is grounded. While the story follows the destructive path of addiction as it enters the life of matriarch Gloria in Chapter I, the struggle faced by the family is one recognizable to anyone who’s had a loved one deal with addiction or has faced it themselves.
It’s also a narrative that writers Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites know intimately. Lyrically, The Lumineers use searing imagery, painting a picture with each song
All in all, the breadth of the project is remarkable. The stunning visual vignettes bring lines to life, such as when Schultz sings, “A little boy was born in February/ You couldn’t sober up to hold a baby” and you watch Gloria fall, clutching her wine glass, with the baby playing on the floor close by.
The songs stand on their own. Removed from the context of the rest of the album, “Life in the City” is just that_a narrative of navigating a difficult and lonely city life. But within the larger story, it is part of Gloria’s battle, as the city entices her with drugs, alcohol and sex.
The Lumineers employ their typical sound with piano and the gruff vocals of Schultz pushing to the front. The tracks are not overly produced, giving a raw, emotive feel to each song.
Key cuts: “Life in the City,” “Left for Denver.”
— RAGAN CLARK, The Associated Press
