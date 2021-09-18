Daily Journal staff report
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, The French Heritage Museum will honor the museum’s ongoing recognition of early French and Belgian families to the Kankakee area.
Genealogists, Norma Meier and Andrew Mann, will share the story of French-Canadian and Belgian Emigration to Illinois, specifically to Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Learn about how the settlement began in this area, Father Chiniquy’s first group of followers and the wagon trains that went to Kansas.
The museum is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.