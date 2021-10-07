Daily Journal staff report
Polk Entertainment Enterprises, Inc. cordially invites women 60 and above to compete in the Ms. Illinois Senior America Pageant 2022.
The ladies will be competing in the following categories: interviews, evening wear, talent and platform. This is an official Ms. Senior America Pageant.
The National Pageant will be held in Hershey, Penn., for a week competing with ladies from all over the United States. This will be the first time a state pageant has been held in Kankakee.
For more information, contact Dr. Patricia Polk at polkntertainment@ameritech.net or 815-685-9220.