‘Joker’ — New
Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramout, Movies 10) The controversial film is igniting anti-gun organizations’ political battles as Warner Bros. stands behind this origin story of the Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the deranged, unstable and sociopath, director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) creates one of the franchise’s darkest and most disturbingly sinister back stories that actually rings true to the graphic novel. (122 mins.)
‘Abominable’
Tribune News Service says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (92 mins.)
‘Rambo: Last Blood’
No review available
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Sylvester Stallone’s venerable action hero embarks on a vengeful final mission. With Paz Vega. Written by Matthew Cirulnick, Stallone; story by Stallone; based on the character created by David Morrell. Directed by Adrian Grunberg. (90 mins.)
‘Ad Astra’
Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.
(Movies 10) Brad Pitt plays Roy McBride, a second-generation astronaut who goes on a secret mission to Mars in an attempt to make contact with Clifford McBride, the father (Tommy Lee Jones) he thought died in deep space 30 years ago. (124 mins.)
‘Downton Abbey’
Associated Press says 2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) The continuing saga of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in the English countryside in the early 20th century. (121 mins.)
‘Hustlers’
Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramout, Movies 10) Inspired by a New York Magazine article that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. (110 mins.)
‘IT Chapter 2’
Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.
(Paramount, Movies 10) Pennywise returns 27 years later to torment the members of the Loser’s Club. Rated R. (169 mins.)
‘Good Boys’
No review available.
(Movies 10) A 12-year-old boy and his two best friends skip school to retrieve his father’s missing drone. Rated R. (95 mins.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!