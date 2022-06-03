Movie night hosted by KCHF happening June 3 Daily Journal staff report Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sheriff Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, have been the stars of the animated “Toy Story” movie series. Courtesy of drafthouse.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. ANNE — The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be presenting a screening of "Toy Story" tonight at Sunrise Farms, 4370 E 3500S Rd., St. Anne.Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets for the screening are $5 per person (children under 3 are free). There will be burgers, hotdogs and vegan grill options, as well as bonfires and s'mores. Sweet Corn Kings also will be on site with corn on the cob and corn in a cup.Free popcorn will be available. Bring your own chair for seating.The event is sponsored by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Sunrise Farms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 1-7 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 1-7 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 18-24 Daily Journal staff report May 18, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles How to get underutilized COVID funeral assistance funds Self-centered brother has siblings at their wits' end Drowning in scraps of fabric Retired man takes a liking to neighbor across street Starting over with couponing 12 ways to simplify your life What do you want to do? Teenager feels left out as mom travels with dad Ask me anything: Dip-it for percolators, laminate floors, unscented Dawn OVER EASY: Merriment of commencement commences Abuse victim can't get mother to see truth How to start a walking program and stay motivated Vinaigrette on the coffee table Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife