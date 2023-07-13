Last Day of School (copy)

Morning Star Baptist Church will host its Good Neighbor Fun Day on Saturday. Fun activities for the day include a bounce house.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church will host its Good Neighbor Fun Day at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Designed for ages 5-13, the day includes learning, fun, food, games, video games, a bounce house and movies.

Recommended for you