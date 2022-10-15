Bridging the gap between youth, police

Kankakee student Jaesin Gardner listens to guidance from Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz on how to handle a stopped driver with a conceal carry weapon while portraying a police officer during the summer in a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a Police Stops event. The evening of discussion will include Mock Stop and Police Simulations to continue creating a bridge between law enforcement and the community.

Participants must be 16 years old to register and must not have attended a past event, as participation is limited to the first 21 people who register. One free meal per registrant will be provided.

