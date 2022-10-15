...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee student Jaesin Gardner listens to guidance from Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz on how to handle a stopped driver with a conceal carry weapon while portraying a police officer during the summer in a mock traffic stop as part of the Youth Police Stops program.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a Police Stops event. The evening of discussion will include Mock Stop and Police Simulations to continue creating a bridge between law enforcement and the community.
Participants must be 16 years old to register and must not have attended a past event, as participation is limited to the first 21 people who register. One free meal per registrant will be provided.
The event is a collaborative effort between the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee Area Career Center, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, City Life Center, Project Sun, Kankakee United, Youth Empowerment Program and Harbor House.