From 5 to 7 p.m. July 27, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mini golf outing for its Young Professionals Network. The outing will be held at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Dr., Bourbonnais.
Pizza will be available from Urban Farmer. The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. RSVP is requested but not required. Register online or pay with cash or check at the door.
The event is sponsored by AMITA Health Presence St. Mary’s. For more information, visit kankakeecountychamber.com and select “Events” to register.