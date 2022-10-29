Christina Henderson

Midewin Prairie Supervisor Christina Henderson walks among the hundreds of species of native Illinois prairie plants in the River Road Seedbeds at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Several opportunities are planned for the public to meet Christina at upcoming interpretive programs celebrating National Bison Day, which is Nov. 5.

 USDA Forest Service/Veronica Hinke

Daily Journal staff report

The USDA Forest Service recently announced the appointment of Christina Henderson as Prairie Supervisor of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington. During the month of November, Henderson will present information during several public interpretive programs celebrating National Bison Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 5.

Midewin Prairie Supervisor Wade Spang retired from the USDA Forest Service after over 40 years of public service, including over a decade at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

