WATSEKA — At 2 p.m. March 19, Jessica Michna will present a program on Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the “Little House” book series. The program will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Michna, who developed a love of history at an early age, is originally from Pennsylvania, and she and her family visited many historic sites throughout the United States. During her school years she appeared in various productions, in addition to costume design and construction.

After graduation, several scholarships were offered so she could further her studies in theater arts; however, she chose to earn a degree in psychology from the UW system, working several years as a researcher and lecturer. Her love of theater and history eventually led to the founding of her company, First Impressions. Since being founded in 2000, Michna has expanded her repertoire to include 17 historic figures.

