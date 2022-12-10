carriker-holiday-tree - 1

Drew Carriker's holiday tree in various stages of decor and lighting. The project, officially titled The Holiday Tree — of The Seven Holidays Tree — took a year to complete.

 Photo provided

Daily Journal staff report

Drew Carriker, 29, has been a sculptor at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism for seven years.

Recently, he finished a year-long project called The Holiday Tree. The Holiday Tree, also called The Seven Holidays Tree, is a Christmas tree with decorations from all seven holidays Carriker celebrates.

Recommended for you