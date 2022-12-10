Drew Carriker, 29, has been a sculptor at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism for seven years.
Recently, he finished a year-long project called The Holiday Tree. The Holiday Tree, also called The Seven Holidays Tree, is a Christmas tree with decorations from all seven holidays Carriker celebrates.
“When I was younger, way before the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism went into business, I attempted to make a Holiday Tree, but unfortunately it didn’t turn out the way I had hoped and eventually I would get rid of that tree,” Carriker said.
Time passed and the project was on hold until last December when Carriker’s dad put up a Christmas tree in the playroom right next to his room.
“We already had a Christmas tree in the living room so we were going to decorate that tree just for fun, but we never did and that tree was never taken down either,” he said.
It was either in January or February when the idea for the Holiday Tree came back to Carriker, and he started looking for different holiday decorations, starting with Valentine’s Day. He found heart-shaped containers, felt roses and Valentine’s Day tinsel that is red and white like Christmas tinsel with red hearts and placed them on the tree.
When it came time to start looking for St. Patrick’s Day decorations, he found green tinsel with shamrocks, but couldn’t find ornaments anywhere at the time. When it came close to Easter, he found Easter eggs and Easter egg ornaments.
In May, he eventually found wooden St. Patrick’s Day ornaments, Fourth of July ornaments made of fabric, wooden Halloween ornaments and Thanksgiving ornaments.
“I can’t describe how pleased I was when I found them,” he said. “When I got them, I immediately put the St. Patrick’s Day ornaments on the tree, and in July, I put the Fourth of July ornaments on the tree as well. I got the Halloween and Thanksgiving ornaments around the same time and decided to wait to put them on the tree until October and November. This year, because of Christmas in July, I turned on my tree every night [the whole month of July].
“When it’s plugged in, the lights turn from white to different colors which is very pretty. I’ll be turning on the tree every night until December is over. Near the end of September, I couldn’t stop thinking about Halloween, so I decided to put the Halloween ornaments on early, and I’m glad that I did.”
On Nov. 1, he put the Thanksgiving ornaments on and wasn’t sure if he was going to have enough room for all the Christmas decorations. To his surprise, he did. When Christmas decorations were being put on the shelves in stores, he bought red and green ornaments and wooden red and gold nutcracker ornaments.
“I’ve always loved nutcrackers,” he said.
After putting all those Christmas ornaments on the tree on the last day of November, he saw there were empty spots on the tree and decided to put plastic peppermint candy canes in those spots along with the red, green and white plastic candy canes that he already had. He found the plastic peppermint candy canes on Dec. 1, “which worked out perfectly.” He also had found acorn-shaped bells a while back and decided to make them a part of the tree.
“I like them,” he shared.
“It has taken me a year to finish this project, but it was worth it. The second attempt at making The Holiday Tree has been one of the best projects I have ever done,” Carriker said.
“What am I going to do with it when the New Year comes? I haven’t decided yet. What am I going to do now that this project is complete? Find a project to work on while I am preparing sculptures for the next art shows.”