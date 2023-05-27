Daily Journal staff report

For the sixth year running, artists and volunteers from the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism are painting benches for a community fundraiser. Twelve benches will be painted and decorated for display and sale in a silent auction.

The gallery’s booth will be one of about 120 vendors at the Strawberry Jazz Festival, which will be at the Northfield Square mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4. This festival is presented by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County.

Recommended for you