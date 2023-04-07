As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

For April, the artist feature is Jenna Varley, 30, of Kankakee, who has been with the gallery for three years. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.

