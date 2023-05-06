As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.
The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.
For May, the artist feature is Drew Carriker, 30, of Gilman, who has been with the gallery for eight years come September. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.
Carriker’s said he specializes in sculpting animals and other creatures from fantasy, mythology and folklore. He also builds sculptures inspired by cartoon characters.
Much of his inspiration comes from books, such as “A Field Guide to Fantastical Beasts” and “Monsters and Mythical Creatures from Around the World.”
But it’s not only these books where he gains inspiration, he can be inspired anywhere.
“I get inspiration from just about anything from anywhere, especially cartoons I grew up with,” he said.
Reflecting on his nearly eight years at the gallery, Carriker said he’s learned quite a bit.
“I realized that art is something that’s inside of you and you just need to find a way to let it out,” he said.
Carriker and several of his gallery peers recently took part in a vintage-themed art show held at Madame Saint Vintage in downtown Kankakee. The sculptist had three clay sculptures on display, including an alien, a woolly mammoth and a saber-toothed tiger.
For more information on the gallery, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org. To see Carriker’s work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
