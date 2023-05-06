Drew Carriker

Drew Carriker, an artist with Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, has been with the gallery for eight years come September. Carriker poses with several of his handmade clay sculptures.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

For May, the artist feature is Drew Carriker, 30, of Gilman, who has been with the gallery for eight years come September. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.

Recommended for you