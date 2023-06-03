...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Andrew Carroll, an artist with Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, has been with the gallery since 2016. Behind Carroll are several photographs he’s taken.
As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.
The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.
For June, the artist feature is Andrew Carroll, 28, of Bourbonnais, who has been with the gallery since 2016. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.
Carroll’s a photographer and said that he joined the gallery as a way to share and sell his photos. He remembers the first time selling a photograph that he “felt surprised and happy.”
He enjoys taking photos of the outdoors and his favorite places to photograph include Perry Farm Park, the Bourbonnais skatepark, as well as city photos in Kankakee and skyline photos in Chicago.
“Nature and wildlife is basically my thing,” he said.
He was 17 when he became interested in photography, and said he worked on lots of art in his time at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
He’s recently developed an interest in 2D cartoon animation, inspired by “Peanuts” and “Garfield” to create his own comic strip.
“It’s a lot different than photography,” he said.
As for his time with the gallery, he’s enjoyed looking at different artworks and enjoys the work of the other artists.
“[I’m] inspired by their artwork and what they create and what they see,” he said.”
He also enjoys learning about art history and studying different artists like Picasso. When not working on his art, Carroll works part time at Jewel in Bourbonnais.
For more information on the gallery, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org. To see Carroll’s work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
