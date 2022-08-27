KANKAKEE — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will be shining a light on awareness during the monthly roundtable.

From 8-9 a.m. Sept. 9 in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, the Mental Health Network’s networking roundtable will feature speakers Brandon and Kathi Myers, founders of The Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness.

They will share Sam’s story and how they are fighting to bring mental health awareness and training to Kankakee County.

Recommended for you