Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will be meeting twice in the month of October, and its meetings have new locations.

“Can we all just take a moment and thank Riverside Healthcare for three-plus years of hosting the RoundTables?” MHN founder Rhonda Showers wrote in a newsletter. “Riverside, your partnership continues to be crucial to our community. Thank you for your support!”

