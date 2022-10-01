...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will be meeting twice in the month of October, and its meetings have new locations.
“Can we all just take a moment and thank Riverside Healthcare for three-plus years of hosting the RoundTables?” MHN founder Rhonda Showers wrote in a newsletter. “Riverside, your partnership continues to be crucial to our community. Thank you for your support!”
In that same newsletter, it was announced a meeting will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Weber Leadership Center.
“Beginning in October, we will use various new locations for our RoundTable,” Showers wrote. “To start us off, ONU welcomes us to their beautiful Weber Center.
“We’re switching up the agenda as well! Because a few of you need to slip out early for work, we’re opening with the featured presentation, so you don’t miss out on the educational piece.”
At 8:30 a.m. will be the feature presentation by Lynette Thrasher, Ed.D., Momence CUSD #1 District Administrator (MTSS, Grants, Title IX) on the subject of Social Emotional Learning.
At 9 a.m. will begin MHNetwork info and Showers’ beachball speech, followed by introductions and announcements and wrapped up with networking.
A second event will be held in October at Kankakee Community College, where 3.5 CEUs will be available for a cost of $10.
Harbor House and The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County present “Better Together: How Faith Communities, Providers, and Government can Collaborate to Promote Wellness.”
This takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in KCC’s Iroquois Room. A continental breakfast is provided. Registration is free for those not seeking a CEU.