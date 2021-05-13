Daily Journal staff report
Iroquois-Kankakee’s Regional Office of Education (I-KAN), Life Education Centers Pledge for Life Partnerships, Youth Advisory Council and Project Sun are hosting “Open-Mindedness: End the Stigma — Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kankakee’s Farmers’ Market.
A variety of youth-focused activities will be available, as well as tools and tops for supporting mental health, self-care and wellness. There also will be live music, local artists and poets.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this fun and informative day focuses on promoting youth mental wellness and healthy coping mechanisms while decreasing stigma around mental health. Youth who participate can earn food and drinks for farmers’ market vendors.