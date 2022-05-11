During the second half of May, there will be two events happening at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. For more information on either event, call 815-432-2215.
Lives of Notorious Women of Iroquois County
A PowerPoint presentation of wives of U.S. presidents and the stories of six prominent women of Iroquois County will be presented Sunday in the courtroom. The free program, sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, will begin at 1 p.m.
Judy Miller will talk about her mother, Lorraine Schriefer; Susan Tungate will tell of the life of her aunt, Jesse Sumner; and Susan Wynn Bence will talk about Mary Bricker. The remaining presenters are to be announced, but the lives of Catherine Clifton, Friedricka Ackerly and Fern Andre will be shared.
Though the program is free, donations are welcome, as the ICGS is a nonprofit organization.
Garage sale
The staff of the Old Courthouse Museum will be conducting a garage sale during town-wide sales May 20-21. Staff have been very busy during the pandemic organizing and cleaning the many rooms and displays of the museum.
The sale will feature a lot of unique items that could be repurposed. Also included in the sale will be picture frames, books, some furniture, dishes, Christmas trees, household items and more.
Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21.