I think the most popular statement I hear from people is “I bet your house is super organized!” I usually respond ‘Yes, but Martha Stewart doesn’t live here!’
I am always proud to say that I can put my finger on anything I want in my house in about 30 seconds. That’s because I have a place for everything and everything in its place. Now if you were to look at my linen closet you might question my organization skills. When actually what you should be questioning is my neatness. Yes, all my towels are in the linen closet along with my bed linens and a couple other related items. Are all the towels stacked identically and stored neatly on the shelves? Well, maybe not so much.
My definition of organization is being able to find what you need, when you need it and not 45 minutes later. I’m a busy business owner and mother of three. I do not have the time to go around after my kids and make everything look extremely neat. It’s OK with me whatever way they put items in the linen closet as long as they are folded and on a shelf. Sure, it might be nice if all my yellow towels were stacked together and all my purple towels were stacked together, but right now in life that’s not what is important. We all know that Martha Stewart’s towels are all stacked together by color, but I bet she has a staff that puts her towels away!
One year I needed to call the IRS to correct something from a tax return from five years previous. When I finally got through to the IRS, I was told I needed to supply the information from Line 33 from my tax return five years ago. The lady on the line said, “Call us back when you find it,” and I said, “Wait one minute and I will have that number for you.” Mind you I was no where near my tax returns when I made that statement, but within 30 seconds (after I climbed the stairs to the second floor), I was able to retrieve that number she wanted. I am pretty sure I was the first person that ever produced a number that quickly for her! The reason I could put my finger on that number so easily was organization. There is only one file drawer that holds all our tax information and each year has its own folder.
So, my question to you is, are you not getting organized because you think organization is really perfectionism? If so, then you need to get past it. The most important thing about being organized is being able to find what you are looking for. It is not having all your ducks in a perfect row. And if you need permission to not be perfect, by all means you have my permission!
So, start today and purge the clutter, sort everything into categories, find the ideal location for your items and be done! Remember to start in one area and do not move on to the next area until the first area is complete.
I truly believe that anyone can get organized. You just need to take baby steps and tackle one project at a time.
I will be teaching virtual classes through Kankakee Community College this fall. Check out the college website for dates and times.
