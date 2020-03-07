Daily Journal staff report
The following events are planned in March at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. All programs are free and open to the public. You can contact the library by calling 815-939-4564.
March donation drive
The library and Fortitude Community Outreach, a homeless outreach program, are seeking donations to help the homeless in our community. Fortitude partners with local churches and agencies to deliver food, clothing, information and more on a weekly basis.
Each month, the library will have a donation drive that targets specific items to donate to help others within the community. March’s item is deodorant. Donations can be deposited in the designated blue bin inside the library doors.
Nurse in the Library
Through a partnership with Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the library is now hosting a Registered Nurse so that accessing compassionate help is now just as easy as checking out a book. In March, the times the nurse will be at the library are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 24.
The nurse can help you get back on track with a variety of specialized aid, including but not limited to referrals to community resources such as employment, food pantries, behavioral health services and more; assistance with applying for benefits; confidential consultations and assessments; and referrals to healthcare providers. Contact Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or call 815-937-2480.
Chess Club
The Chess Club provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and playing levels can come together to play one another in the strategic game of chess. Chess boards are provided, but players can choose to bring their own boards. The club will next meet from 6 to 8 p.m. March 16.
Cricut Basics for Craft Lovers
A place to share ideas and learn new techniques for making projects and crafts with Cricut machines, the group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. March 19 in the third-floor meeting room. Supplies are not included.
Tai Chi Community Wellness
A relaxing hour of Tai Chi will be 10 a.m. March 10 and March 24. These sessions from The Community Wellness Group practice deep stretching, flexibility, and work to help create balance and energy.
LOSS
A monthly support group for those suffering a recent loss from suicide will meet at 6 p.m. March 10. Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide (LOSS) is a free, non-denominational program that supports individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. The LOSS Program is offered by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago in collaboration with the Diocese of Joliet. LOSS offers a safe, non-judgmental environment where survivors of suicide can openly talk about feelings and experiences. They help patrons find community, direction and resources for healing.
League of Women Voters
A nonprofit, bipartisan organization that educates young women on ways to participate in the political process, the LWV of Kankakee County welcomes interested individuals to join them at 6 p.m. March 11 in the third-floor meeting room. This cost-free organization helps you learn how a voter’s voice becomes strong, serves a purpose, and supports their community.
Evening with an artist
Local artist Alan Hampshire will present on “Watercolor Wonder: And The Art of Zen Painting” from 7 to 8 p.m. March 12 in the Library’s fourth-floor gallery. Hampshire will share about his work and his process as a watercolor artist.
Open mic night
Share your talents at the open mic event, Poet’s Arrow, held on select Tuesdays of each month. The next event will be 6 p.m. March 17.
This event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. In this judgmental-free environment, performers of all ages will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic. You can participate or just listen.
“Hypertension: Know Your Blood Pressure”
A special presentation with Deb Caise, RN, from 1 to 2 p.m. March 23 will walk you through understanding blood pressure and answer your questions in the fourth-floor auditorium.
Soul Collections book club
A monthly book discussion group, Soul Collections reviews a wide range of book selections that specifically spotlights African American authors and themes. March’s selection is “Let Love Have the Last Word” by Common. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 26. A copy of the book may be checked out at the circulation desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!