The Manteno United Methodist Church is hosting a craft fair March 26.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair will be held at 255 W. 2nd St., Manteno.

The event will feature at least 30 crafters and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Love A Latte.

For more information, call or text Sue Ross at 815-405-5021, or email mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com.