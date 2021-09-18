Oktoberfest will make its way back to Manteno on Thursday. The four-day event, which concludes Sept. 26, will take place in and around downtown Manteno and is sporting the theme “All You Need Is Love.”
“There is a huge feeling of excitement for Oktoberfest 2021 to come back. After the last two years of setbacks, we have created an entirely new event this year,” Sarah Marion, Manteno Chamber president and CEO, said in a news release.
“As our community continues to grow and change, the Manteno Oktoberfest has also expanded its vision and will be a much more dynamic event this year. I’m so excited to bring it back.”
Organizers are following local, state and CDC guidelines while preparing to host the festival.
The festival will be open 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. This year’s fest is presented by Copeland’s Bar & Grill, 51 N. Main St., Manteno.
The event will be spread out around Main, First, Second and Walnut streets. There will be a music stage located at Main Street, The Square on Second and the First Street parking lot. Food and street vendors and beer stations will be set up throughout the entire fest.