The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual “Thrill of the Games” tournament from 1 to 4:30 p.m. May 14. Participants will check in at the Square on Second (if raining, Leo Hassett Community Center) and will travel to 11 participating Chamber businesses.
The cost is $20 per participant or $80 per team; all team members must be older than 21 to participate. Registration can be found on the Chamber website at mantenochamber.com under Events.
Ten percent of all proceeds raised through registration will be donated to Fortitude Community Outreach — a homeless outreach program and PADS shelter in Kankakee County.
Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m., and the games commence at 1 p.m. Each participant receives one drink token and entry into the after party at Copeland’s Bar & Grill.
The businesses hosting games include: O’Dekirk, Allred & Associates, National Bank of Manteno, The Pub at Midtown, Made for Me Boutique, Sammy’s Pizza, HomeStar Insurance Services, Back Forty Saloon, Hometown Lenders, Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, Vibe Salon and Copeland’s Bar & Grill.
The theme is “Movie Mania” and participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite movie/TV character attire (as a team). Prizes for the best score, best movie/TV cast and the best business stop will be awarded. The event is sponsored by O’Dekirk, Allred & Associates.