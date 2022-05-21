Call Kankakee County Lost and Found Pets. Ask for Sue at 815-351-9545. Or find it at facebook.com/Kankakeecouyntylostandfoundpets.
Kankakee County Lost and Found Pets is the brainchild of Sue Longtin, of Bourbonnais. She worked as a nurse in Riverside Medical Center’s Emergency Room. She also worked in home care for Provena and retired in 2013.
She’s the Perry Mason of absent pooches, the real pet detective.
She’s never kept track of how many animals she and her network have recovered, but most do wind up back with their owners.
She was just sitting on her living room couch one day, reading the lost and found classified section. She got the inspiration to take it to Facebook.
The result is a network of 13,000 people, built up over nine years, who are willing to look for lost pets in their neighborhoods, across Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Livingston, Grundy and Ford counties in Illinois and Lake and Newton counties in Indiana.
Posting your dog to be found is a free service. While dogs predominate, Longtin’s group will look for other missing animals, including cats, snakes, chickens, birds, cows and horses. They are looking for two missing birds now. Her network once recovered a pet deer in Beecher.
Her network recently found Precious, a chihuahua missing for 16 days. The pup had been wandering around Kankakee’s Cobb Boulevard and has now been returned to Bernina Westbrook and her husband.
“Oh, my God, that’s my baby,” Longtin quoted Bernina as saying. The dog ran and jumped into her arms.
Another recent case was “Bella.” Bella escaped after a visit to the groomer. The owner had stumbled and Bella bolted away, dragging her leash.
She was spotted near the Bordeaux Subdivision and Bon Vivant on Career Center Road. A person familiar with Longtin’s Facebook site recovered the dog in a backyard and the four-year-old Shih-Tzu was safe.
Recovering a dog can be a challenge. A large trap that doesn’t injure the dog can work. The scent of liquid smoke can lure them in. Chicken, cheese and even water can bring a thirsty and hungry dog back. Some of her followers have used overhead drones in searches.
If a dog is missing, you do want to recover it as soon as possible. Longtin says if a dog is missing too long, it goes into survival mode and even might forget its owner.
Of course, Longtin advises watching your dog so it doesn’t get lost in the first place. A pooch can dig its way to freedom. Others wander through gates that were left open. Dogs out in a storm can get frightened and run. There are some breeds that get stolen.
Longtin was married for 48½ years before her husband, Richard, died three years ago. The couple never had children, but Longtin has four dogs. She inherited a Cairn Terrier from her brother and has fostered and kept: a Chug, a mix of a chihuahua and pug; a long-haired dachshund; and a long-haired chihuahua.
People, she says, always try to pay her and she says, “No, no, no.” She continues to do her thing for free.