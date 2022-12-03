Michelle Lockwood (copy)

The family of Michelle Lockwood, right — including her son, Stephen, left, of Kankakee — is hosting a Dec. 10 benefit to help pay for Lockwood's medical bills. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The family Michelle Lockwood, whose story “Stage 4 cancer is not stopping Kankakee mom” was featured in the Oct. 1 edition of the Daily Journal, is hosting a benefit event from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Head Up Here Pub, 1006 SE Ave., Kankakee.

There is no cost for admission, but funds will be raised through a deck-of-cards raffle and a silent auction, both of which include large prizes, such as a donation from the Chicago Bears, a $100 Cabela’s gift card, trees from local nurseries, a cooler, fishing gear and a 50-caliber Thompson Fire Muzzleloader.

