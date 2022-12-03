...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The family of Michelle Lockwood, right — including her son, Stephen, left, of Kankakee — is hosting a Dec. 10 benefit to help pay for Lockwood's medical bills.
KANKAKEE — The family Michelle Lockwood, whose story “Stage 4 cancer is not stopping Kankakee mom” was featured in the Oct. 1 edition of the Daily Journal, is hosting a benefit event from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Head Up Here Pub, 1006 SE Ave., Kankakee.
There is no cost for admission, but funds will be raised through a deck-of-cards raffle and a silent auction, both of which include large prizes, such as a donation from the Chicago Bears, a $100 Cabela’s gift card, trees from local nurseries, a cooler, fishing gear and a 50-caliber Thompson Fire Muzzleloader.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Lockwood’s son, Stephen Lockwood, said of the donations available for raffle and auction.
There also will be food, a DJ and a cash bar. A donation of an outdoor tent is being sought for the event. Lockwood is in the process of being moved to palliative care.