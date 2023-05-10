Locavore Farm

Diners enjoy the farm-to-table experience at Locavore Farm. 

 Photo provided

Locavore Farm, on County Line Road in Grant Park, announces year eight of farm experiences and its second season at its new space, a 35-acre agrarian resort and a biodynamic working-farm where guests can eat, drink, shop and experience live entertainment and unique learning opportunities. The farm also offers stay-over experiences in its farmhouse or glamp site.

The farm opens May 25 for its weekly Thursday experience. Locavore harvests from its gardens and fields for its community of farm box subscribers and then creates a farm-fresh, a la carte menu from the harvest’s surplus.

“Guests come and celebrate the bounty,” said farmer Rachael Jones in a news release. “Our desire is to put the culture back into Agriculture with a weekly dining experience that celebrates the weekly harvest in an effort to reconnect diners with the good work of growing food. Our menu is nutrient-dense and packed with flavor as it makes the shortest trip food can make — from the seed to the plate and a table located just steps away.”

