...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Madame Saint Vintage offers furniture, decor, home goods, clothing, gifts and more.
As Black Friday has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, shopping-related activities to support small, locally-owned businesses continue to pop up as the years go by.
This year, several local stores will be participating in Pink Friday, which gives shoppers the opportunity to shop local deals before hitting the big box stores.
“The Friday before Black Friday is designated as Pink Friday,” the city of Kankakee wrote in a social media post.
“It’s an opportunity to highlight your support of small, local businesses before heading to any big box or online stores for your holiday shopping. We have various wonderful, unique stores right here in Kankakee to support this holiday season and year round!”
Pink Friday will be recognized Nov. 18, and a number of stores will be participating.
Madame Saint Vintage
Celebrating from 1-7 p.m. at 275 S. Schuyler, Kankakee. The store will offer complimentary pink beverages, 20% off a purchase, a chance to spin the wheel for a prize or discount on future purchase and a mystery kewpie for the first 10 customers.
Roze Lingerie Boutique
Celebrating from 4-8 p.m. at 259 S. Schuyler, Kankakee. The store will offer freebies with purchase, giveaways, pink collection and local vendors, including Chicken Babe Boutique, The Sister Shop, Envy Beauty Bar, Sweets by Vane.
Made For Me Boutique
Celebrating from 6-9 p.m. at 45 N. Main St., Manteno. The store will offer sweets, Balloon POP, a stocking stuffer bar, live music by Logan Miller and a hot cocoa bar.
The Swanky Home
Celebrating during store hours at 555 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. Details are forthcoming on the store’s social media at facebook.com/theswankyhome.
Glazik Topline Feeds
From 5-7 p.m. at 2450 W. State Route 17, Kankakee, Just Peachy Co., Kellyn’s Cakes, Dog’s Life Apparel Co., DressWell Boutique, Studio M Boutique and CreatedByLyss will be teaming up for a Pink Friday event.