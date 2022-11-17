Madame Saint Vintage

Madame Saint Vintage offers furniture, decor, home goods, clothing, gifts and more.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

As Black Friday has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, shopping-related activities to support small, locally-owned businesses continue to pop up as the years go by.

This year, several local stores will be participating in Pink Friday, which gives shoppers the opportunity to shop local deals before hitting the big box stores.

“The Friday before Black Friday is designated as Pink Friday,” the city of Kankakee wrote in a social media post.

