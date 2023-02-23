New Vision MB's Black History Month ceremony (copy)

From left Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, alongside Pastor Tom Ivy, middle, congratulates award recipient Alfred “JJ” Hollis during the 2022 Black History Month award ceremony at New Vision MB Church.

 Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois

As Black History Month draws to a close, several local events are scheduled for the weekend to honor Black History.

Black Expo in Pembroke Township

From 2-5 p.m. Saturday in the Veteran Blue Building, 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke Township, there will be a Black Expo featuring youth talent, HBCUs, Gospel music, African fashions, Black History walk-throughs, Black History games and more.

Recommended for you