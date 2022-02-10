Daily Journal staff report
Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and several establishments around the area are hosting Super Bowl Sunday events.
The Looney Bin, Bradley
Starting at 2 p.m., The Looney Bin at 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, will host a viewing of the game with pregame options available beforehand. The bar will have food, snacks and giveaways. For more information, visit The Looney Bin on Facebook.
Station Street Tap, Kankakee
At 2 p.m. at Station Street Tap, 374 W. Station St., Kankakee, there will be a chili cook-off and Super Bowl party. Enter the chili competition to win prizes. Judging is based on crowd participation, and chili will be labeled with numbers. At 5 p.m. is the Super Bowl party with drink specials, contests and prizes. For more information, call 815-935-9513.
Muggs and Sudds, Momence
At 5 p.m., Muggs and Sudds, 13287 E. State Route 114, Momence, will host a Super Bowl Party. There will be free food, drink specials and $50 cash giveaways at the end of each quarter. Winner must be present. One free entry per person. For more information, call 815-472-3158.
Game On Bar & Grill, Peotone
Starting at 5:30 p.m., Game On Bar & Grill, at 115-117 Second St., Peotone, will host a Super Bowl event with a free halftime bucket, $10 domestic buckets all day and free raffles featuring hats, jerseys and more. For more information, call 708-258-3322.