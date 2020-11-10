Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 every year, the same day that World War I hostilities formally ended (at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month).
• According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, there are 17.4 million military veterans in the United States in 2019. The number of female veterans totaled 1.6 million.
• As of 2019, 12,987 living veterans served all through World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)
• As of 2019, 11.7 million veterans are over 65, about 61% of all veterans. (U.S. Department of Labor)
We are very proud of our veterans. Frankly, every day should be a day we celebrate their service to the United States.
In honor of Veterans Day, a few local restaurants are saying thanks to our veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Kevin Pyle, manager, Buffalo Wild Wings, said veterans and active-duty service members will get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. However, they are only open for take-out unless the weather is nice enough to sit on the patio.
Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 2012 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Call 815-932-9453 to order.
Jim Johanek, the owner of Jimmy Jo’s, Bourbonnais, is always ready to honor our vets; every day is Veterans Day for him. I asked Jim Johanek what they were doing to honor our vets. He replied, “We honor our vets every day. We have veterans, police and fire discounts every day. Veterans Day will be 20% off.”
Jimmy Jo’s has some delicious barbeque. For the hearty eater or to share with others, order the Sampler Platter with ribs, chicken, pork, brisket and hot links. The dinner is served with two sides. The ribs are excellent, and he has the best brisket in town. There’s always Jimmy Jo’s at our Super Bowl Party each year.
How does this sound for lunch? A Carolina-style pork sandwich topped with coleslaw and Carolina sauce. It’s fabulous. I especially like the Carolina sauce. I use it on everything except peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!
If you still watch the NFL, why not pick up some pulled pork, smoked turkey, ribs, or whatever to serve to your guests. Make sure you order one of Jim’s nachos. The Nachos Chili Cheese is served with sour cream or the deluxe version with a choice of pork or brisket, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and sour cream. This will make everyone happy!
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. To order, call 815-933-7500.
They are open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Sundays are for catering orders only.
Texas Roadhouse said they will be handing out free vouchers on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that can be used any day. Texas Roadhouse is open for carry-outs.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. For carry-outs, call 815-929-7427.
