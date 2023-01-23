Conversation

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) is offering several free virtual events targeted for parents, teens and professionals in the community.

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Local organizations are hosting events during the month to shine a light on how to understand and prevent the issue of teen dating violence.

Clove Alliance webinars

According to Clove Alliance, one in three teens in the U.S. is a victim of physical, emotional or sexual abuse from a dating partner. These violent relationships have serious consequences for victims — putting them at higher risk for substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior, suicide and adult re-victimization.

