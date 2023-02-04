Merchant Street hosts "Outsider Art" (copy)

Portraits created by Kankakee County native Louis S. Walker Jr. were on display in April 2022 at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism in Kankakee. The gallery is looking for submissions for a new exhibit having to do with the supermarket.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

Calling all artists! Two local nonprofits, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism and Clove Alliance, are preparing for art shows and are looking for submissions from local artists.

Supermarket Shuffle

