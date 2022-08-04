After 34 years of playing live shows in and around town, Bradley native Michael Rockert decided it’s time to lift the needle on live performances. The current St. Anne resident played his second-to-last show Friday night at Merchant Street MusicFest.

A performance at Sept. 17’s Estival Festival will be his last.

“I’m too old,” he said with a laugh. “Honestly, in order to keep a band fresh and rehearsed, you have to keep up on the material; you [have to] play a lot of shows. Around here, that means playing in bars. Nothing against that, but, seriously, I’m in bed by nine o’clock.”

Recommended for you