Local libraries hosting April book sales

Daily Journal staff report
Apr 9, 2022

Daily Journal staff report

Both Bourbonnais Public Library and Bradley Public Library are gearing up for book sales taking place this month.

Limestone Township Public Library will kick off its sale Monday.

Bourbonnais Public Library

The Bourbonnais Public Library, located at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, is holding donation days in preparation for its upcoming book sales.

If donating a large collection, call 815-933-1727 and a staff member will collect items via curbside.

The library is not accepting encyclopedias, VHS tapes, magazines or textbooks.

Proceeds from the book sale will benefit library services and programs.

Items will be collected during library hours on the following dates: Saturday, April 9, and Thursday, April 14.

The sale will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the library will have a $5 bag sale.

Bradley Public Library

The Bradley Public Library is gearing up for the biannual Friends of the Library Book Sale, happening April 21 to 23.

The library currently is collecting donations. The Friends of the Library preview sale is at 5:30 p.m. April 21.

Anyone is welcome to become a Friend in order to access the preview.

The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 22 and from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23.

There will be a big number of large-print books for sale.

The library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

For more information, call 815-932-6245.

Limestone Township Public Library

Starting Monday, the library will be hosting a book sale that continues until April 29.

The library began collecting donations April 4 and will only accept two boxes per day (per patron) and only as space allows.

No encyclopedias, text books, business, computer or medical books will be accepted.

The library is located at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee.

Call 815-939-1696 for more information.