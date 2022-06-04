Whitney Mittons, of Kankakee, walks with her 2-year-old daughter, Indigo, in the 2021 Juneteenth Parade along Court Street en route to the Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park, organized by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council. Mittons, Kankakee Community College’s coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion, walked alongside Kankakee dance group Lavish Snobz as a firetruck and police cars escorted the parade from downtown Kankakee to Pioneer Park.
Last year, the city of Kankakee added Juneteenth to the list of holidays observed by municipal workers. This year, on June 20, the city will observe the historical moment that, on June 19, 1865, African-American slaves were emancipated at the end of the Civil War.
In Kankakee County, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council exists to “create a sustainable community of cultural awareness and diversity, to educate and preserve African American heritage and empowering for the betterment of future generations, through workshops, cultural events and Annual Juneteenth Celebration,” according to the group’s mission statement.
Beginning June 13 and during the week leading up June 19 (Juneteenth), the JCCC has several events scheduled to honor that mission.
At noon on June 13, there will be a Lunch & Learn event at the Kankakee Public Library. And at noon June 14, the group will honor Flag Day at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
At 5 p.m. June 15, a Midweek Prayer service will be held at Church of Christ in Pembroke. And at 4 p.m. June 16, there will be a Black on Track Business Conference at Kankakee Public Library.
At 8 a.m. June 17, Youth Palooza Day will be held at Kankakee High School. At 10 a.m. June 18, there will be a parade followed by a noon Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park.
Closing out the week at 5 p.m. June 19, there will be a Juneteenth/Father’s Day Award Banquet at Quality Inn & Suites. The event will award individuals for their contributions to the community. The guest speaker will be Brian Nelson, and the emcee will be Courtney Wade.
Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased by calling Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741.
For more information on JCCC and the upcoming events, go to 1865jccc.com.