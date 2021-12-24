A new year is right around the corner, and there are several local events taking place to ring in 2022. The following events are taking place on Dec. 31 in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Aroma Park Legion
Throughout the day of Dec. 31, Aroma Park Legion Post 1019, located at 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee, will host a New Year’s Eve party. From 2 to 4 p.m. is the early-bird party. At 7 p.m., karaoke with Angie starts. There will be a toast at midnight, and snacks and music will be available. For more information, call 815-939-9438.
Barrel Room
Starting at 7 p.m., the Barrel Room, located at 159 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will host a pairing dinner by candlelight. Patrons will enjoy a reception cocktail followed by a five-course meal featuring creations from Chef Ryan Jackson. Each course will be paired with a choice of wine, cocktail or beer.
Dinner is limited seating so make a reservation at Hoppy Pig, Barrel Room or buy tickets online. How it works: purchase a ticket and choose the pairing option at bit.ly/barrelroomnye22.
The pairing dinner is $120 per person. Price includes tax and gratuity. This event is 21 and older.
Barnyard Tap — Martinton
Starting at 9 p.m., an NYE Barnyard Bash will be held at Barnyard Tap, 106 E. Main St., Martinton. There will be live music from The Keifs, and the night will include snacks, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 815-428-7622.
The Bennett-Curtis House
The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, will be serving a special five-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. Seatings are available between 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. by reservation only. The menu will include a starter, homemade soup, salad, entrée and dessert. There will be a complimentary champagne toast included with dinner. A full menu is available on Bennett-Curtis’ Facebook page. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/bcnye2022.
Exploration Station
From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a family-friendly New Year’s Eve (Noon Year’s Eve) celebration at Exploration Station, located in Perry Farm Park, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais.
There is a $7 program fee if registering ahead. There will be a $2 additional fee for door registration. Enjoy light refreshments, free play, a craft and finish with a countdown ball drop to end the day right at noon.
For more information or to register, call 815-933-9905, or go to btpd.org.
Flight 102 Wine Bar
Flight 102 Wine Bar, located at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will host a New Year’s Eve dinner with seating from 4 to 10 p.m. by reservation only. The dinner will be prepared by Chef Alessandro. To view the dinner menu, visit Flight 102 on Facebook. To make a reservation, call 815-523-7470.
Game On Bar & Grill
Starting at 8 p.m. at 115-117 Second St., Peotone, Game On will be hosting a Gatsby-themed, Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve party. Costumes are encouraged.
At 9 p.m., there will be a free hors d’oeuvres table. DJ Matt Stetzel will provide entertainment and there will be a champagne toast. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 708-258-3322.
Good Vibrations
Starting at 9 p.m., there will be a celebration at Good Vibrations, 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee. The night will include acoustic music from Everett Craig. Additionally, there will be hors d’oeuvres, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 815-933-4335.
Jailhouse Rock
Starting at 9 p.m., Jailhouse Rock, 793 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee, will host an NYE party featuring entertainment from Improper Dose. For more information, call 815-932-7526.
Kankakee Public Library
At 8:30 p.m. Taya & Company will host a New Year’s Eve party at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, with the theme of “Steppin’ & Line Dancing into 2022.” There will be music by DJ Big C and DJ Doc Rod. Cost is $25 per person, with limited tickets available and no refunds.
Tickets include admission, two free drinks, raffles, photo booth, games and more. There will be a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Food provided by BRDIVI’S Catering for purchase, not included in ticket price. For more information, call 815-216-5734.
Kankakee Valley Boat Club
At 7:30 p.m., a Honky Tonk-themed New Year’s Eve party will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. The night will kick off with a hoedown and, at 8 p.m., there will be a line dancing lesson. At 9 p.m., the John David Daily Band will perform. There will be a grazing station that includes pulled pork sliders or nachos, mac and cheese, coleslaw, moon pies and more. For more information, call 815-939-1699.
The Library Bar
Starting at 9 p.m. with music from Hyper DJ and Drummer JPG, The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais — will host a New Year’s Eve party. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 815-928-9143.
Manteno Sportsmen’s Club
Starting at 9 p.m., the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, at 851 N. Main St., Manteno, will host an NYE celebration with a performance from Not Yet. For more information, call 815-468-8635.
Nabvets Pembroke Chapter
Beginning at 7 p.m. with cocktail hour, Nabvets Pembroke Chapter #84 is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at 13161 E. Central St., Hopkins Park.
From 8 to 10 p.m., there will be a banquet-style dinner available. The night will include entertainment from DJ the Unknown/“Jay,” as well as a champagne toast and favors.
Tickets are $25 per person and will be available at the door. For more information, call 815-545-9283.
Porky Barn Tavern — Watseka
At 8:30 p.m., there will be an NYE celebration featuring a live performance from Just Roll With It at Pork Barn Tavern, 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka. For more information, call 815-432-3828.
Quality Inn & Suites
Starting at 9 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music by ‘80s cover band, Rock to the Future. Cost is $50 per person for the party and $199 for a package with two tickets to the party and a hotel room.
For more information and to reserve tickets, call 815-939-3504.
Rich’s Tap — Buckhorn
Rich’s Tap, 25 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence, will kick off NYE festivities at 7 p.m. and the night will include a performance from Flashpoint. For more information, call 815-472-4747.
Steam Hollow Brewing Co.
Starting at 8 p.m., Steam Hollow Brewing Co., at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno, will host a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music from Shot of Courage. For more information, go to steamhollowbrewing.com.
Top Fuel Saloon
Starting at 6 p.m., Top Fuel Saloon, at 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood, will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash and will celebrate with Rio de Janeiro with a countdown at 9 p.m. featuring a champagne toast. For more information, call 815-458-3000.
Uplifted Bistro
Starting at 8 p.m., the bistro, located at 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring games, snacks, bubble tea and drink specials. For more information, call 815-304-5682.