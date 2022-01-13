Catholic Charities’ Senior Companion Program (SCP) is looking for people 55 years and older who are interested in visiting with another senior who is homebound and living in Kankakee County.
This is strictly a friendly visit, no homecare duties are involved. Volunteers who meet income eligibility guidelines will receive a tax-free hourly stipend and a mileage reimbursement for time spent with clients.
Senior Companion volunteers provide assistance and friendship to older adults who have difficulty with daily living tasks. All volunteers and clients socially distance and wear masks to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program helps seniors stay independent longer and provides respite to family caregivers. Senior Companion volunteers report better health and longevity having served the community.
Interested volunteers in Kankakee County, can contact Bry Williams at 815-933-7791 ext. 9928 or email bwilliams@cc-doj.org. For more information about the programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, go to catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.