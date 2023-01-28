As January comes to a close, so does the monthlong Local Author Spotlight. The spotlight ends as it began — with a children’s book.

“Henry The Third: As Told by Norah the Second,” was written by Momence High School graduate Liz Doughty. The book was illustrated by Doughty’s mother, Mary Ciaccio, a former Momence elementary teacher.

“[The book] introduces you to Norah, a little girl who has been the baby of the family and Ben’s little sister her whole life,” Doughty said. “When she and her family welcome a new baby brother, she is over-the-moon excited until she realizes that means changes in her routines and her role in the family, and she has to figure out what it means to be a big sister.”

