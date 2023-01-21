First came a children’s book, second came a memoir. Now, as we delve into week three of the Local Author Spotlight, the attention turns to a novel.

The new release, “Vengeance,” is by local author Jim Hair, of Bourbonnais.

“‘Vengeance’ is a twisting story about the consuming desire to get even and the extreme lengths some will travel to quench the thirst of revenge,” Hair said.

