Local author Stephen Case has re-released “First Fleet,” a horror/science fiction epic space thriller.
An associate professor of science at Olivet Nazarene University and director of the Strickler Planetarium, “First Fleet” was Case’s first novel.
Its barren environs reflect the desperate circumstances of the far-flung characters who are seeking to navigate a reality far into the future that is disturbingly plausible, given the current pace of human progress.
The novel opens with the First Fleet System forces in conflict with Colonizers on a distant planetary system when something goes terribly wrong. The First Fleet forces have an elaborate, quantum technology called the Brick that allows soldiers the ability to resurrect based on previously stored genetic material as if they had never died in battle.
Something in the way this system works allows for the technology to be hijacked, leading to disastrous effects. The Saga, as it is called, follows the mysterious invasion/infection toward its logical end, the possible threatened collapse of space itself. There is an essential dual nature of the text, as Case weaves masterfully some high lyricism and cold, factual science-of-space realities. Some elements of this story were frankly beyond my comprehension, but the story itself turns on war, love and the nature of what it means to be human.
Oftentimes, I would set the glossy, attractive paperback down for a moment and ponder not what some plot point meant in the context of the story, but what such a development would mean to us all. Case’s highly theoretical ideas cast in a highly hypothetical universe has a sense of urgency that propelled me into a reverie on the existential nature of the novel’s tensions. This is far-into-the-future, technology-based science fiction at its best, and it stopped me in my tracks constantly with well-crafted plot points.
The novel’s well-orchestrated conflicts are woven together expertly with fascinating details, and the desperate but hauntingly beautiful environs continuously propel the reader forward to find out where the story is heading.
The novel dabbles in the nature of war and conflict but centers its most fascinating questions around speculative quantum technology and what ethical decisions should be made in their use and invention. The novel does not get stalled in the philosophical treatise about the nature of humankind quagmire but furiously chases the reader forward with horror, tension and a decidedly human drama.
There are robots. There is also deeply confusing quantum physics all told expertly by a scientific mind artfully revealing a deeply complex story step-by-step. Every time I lifted my head to ponder a confusing plot point, I would consider if some moment were a flaw and learned to trust the story teller to make some wrinkle makes sense to me, and often the payoff was pronounced and the anxiety alleviated in due time. The story spins in a hostile and desolate space where one central point is that space is big — bigger than the word big can possibly connote — that time is relative to location, and that space is three-dimensional in a way that does not favor the happenstance necessary for chance interactions to save the day. Space is an unforgiving setting in that way.
If it is not clear by now, you should read this book. Give the novel time to reveal to you how it is meant to be handled. Trust the author to tell you a story you should read and pose questions you should ponder. If you do that, you will be thrilled, a bit horrified and existentially challenged in a way not without hope. In the end, “First Fleet” delivers a deeply enjoyable read that you will remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!