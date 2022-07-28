A Land No Map Can Find

Beverly Smith recently published the novel, "A Land No Map Can Find." 

 Photo submitted

Cissna Park and Prophetstown resident Beverly Smith recently published the novel, “A Land No Map Can Find.” The book, whose author holds a doctoral degree, is described as “not only the landscape of the family farm lost beneath flood waters but Libby’s once happy, close family and her understanding of the world is lost, too.”

The book’s synopsis says the story is told from the lens of a child as she grows into adulthood in a struggle against the destructive behaviors of adults and the consequences of their actions.

Smith partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her new book.

