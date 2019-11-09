Cheryln Cadle, author of “Letters from Christopher: Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders,” will hold a book signing from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Barnes and Noble in Bradley.
The book is a true crime story in which readers will read Watts’ own words along with Cadle’s thoughts and impressions as her journey with him unfolded.
On Aug. 13, 2018, in Frederick, Colo., Watts killed his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. In November, Watts pleaded guilty to the murders and is serving multiple life sentences in Wisconsin without the possibility of parole.
Two months later, Cadle wrote to Watts.
“I felt called and compelled to write this story,” Cadle said. “I wrote him, and in the first letter, I said I wanted to write a book.”
After a few back-and-forth letters, Watts sent the paperwork for Cadle to be put on the visitors list.
Cadle first visited Watts on April 5, when they talked about her writing a book.
“We formed a trusting relationship. He trusted me to give a true account,” Cadle said.
She visited Watts three times in prison — spending five hours with him each time.
The 286-page book is derived from thousands of pages of discovery and court documents, police interviews, discussions with family members and hundreds of words in the pages Watts wrote to her.
