Just before 2021 turned into 2022, the world mourned the loss of beloved television icon Betty White. Known for a great sense of humor and for being part of television’s entire existence, White also was known for her love of animals and her support of rescues and shelters.
The “Golden Girls” star passed just weeks shy of her 100th birthday, which would have been Jan. 17. Shortly after her death, a social media post went viral, encouraging people to take part in the Betty White Challenge.
The challenge would be to donate a minimum of $5 to a local rescue or animal sanctuary on White’s birthday.
Shelters around the world hosted online or in-office fundraisers Jan. 17. Local shelters including Kankakee County Humane Foundation, New Beginnings for Cats and River Valley Animal Rescue participated.
“I’ve never met somebody that didn’t like Betty White, so now that there’s not a living birthday, it’s kind of an ironic turn for shelters and rescues to take over [for her],” said Jordan Chapman, director of KCHF.
The St. Anne-based shelter raised $10,000 on White’s birthday. Individual donations ranged from $5 to just shy of $2,000. Some donors contributed with the help of donation-matching from their employers.
“Think about a quick fundraiser you throw up online and, when you wind up with that kind of number, it’s massively helpful,” Chapman said. “$10,000 can make a big difference.”
New Beginnings for Cats board member Kim Smicker agreed any help can make a huge difference. The Bourbonnais-based shelter specializing in cats raised $1,160 on White’s birthday.
“It means the world to us to get that support from the community to continue to care for these babies,” Smicker said, noting donations will be used for medications, vetting, building maintenance and more.
“Just where we need it the most,” she continued, sharing it was perfect timing, as they currently have a feline resident named Troy experiencing severe blindness that will require extensive medical attention.
In a Facebook post from earlier this month, the shelter shared a picture of Troy and wrote: “This is Troy. A good Samaritan found him outside in the frigid cold and brought him to us. Troy’s ears and feet were frostbitten and the vet said he is totally blind. Troy spent a week at the vet and is now back at the shelter receiving treatment. We would appreciate any help you could give toward his vet bills and continued treatment.”
Sadly, that post was followed by an update Jan. 14 in which the shelter said Troy’s trip to the eye specialist revealed his blindness is irreversible because of advanced glaucoma, and removal of his eyes was recommended. The shelter shared the high pressure in Troy’s eyes is very painful, and he is receiving pain medication and eye drops while intense wound care continues.
“Despite all of this, he is a happy boy who loves attention,” the shelter said.
Online donations continue to come in for Troy and the other cats living at the shelter.
River Valley Animal Rescue, located in Momence, held a Facebook fundraiser for the challenge and raised $2,935.
“Betty’s work fighting for animal welfare is something we at River Valley Animal Rescue hold near and dear to our hearts, and we share her mission every day,” it posted.
Remembering Betty
On White’s birthday, her assistant, Kiersten, shared what she believed to be the last known photo taken of White. She used the opportunity to thank all those who donated in White’s honor that day.
“She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever,” Kiersten said of the photo taken Dec. 20, 2021. “Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”