The Board of Directors of the Livingston County Concert Association (LCCA) has announced that the Membership Renewal Brochures for its 71st season are now available. The artists for the 2022-23 have been announced.
Current members will be able to pick up their materials at the final concert, Sundae & Mr. Goessl, at 7 p.m. on May 4. Brochures that are not picked up at that time will be mailed. Rod Patterson, President of the Board stated, “We are very happy to once again be able to present top-notch, live entertainment here in Livingston County.”
Patterson went on to provide a summary of the schedule for the coming season:
The season opener will be in September 2022. The concert is called “Brothers”. It will be presented by Jim Witter and will feature hits of “musical brothers” such as Lennon and McCartney, the Righteous Brothers, the Beach Boys and others.
The duo features Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Ian Tanner who plays many different instruments.
Spencer Day will be the featured artist at the second concert in October. Day is a widely acclaimed singer/songwriter/pianist creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic American jazz writers.
In February 2023 LCCA will present a concert by Lisa Brokop. Her warm, rich voice and accompanying band will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, Patsy Cline.
The 71st season will end in May with a program called “How Sweet It Is”. Nashville-based Steve Leslie, an award wining singer and songwriter will turn his rich baritone voice and consummate guitar playing to the music of James Taylor, one of his most influential favorites.
The actual dates and times of next year’s concerts will be announced at a later date. The official schedule will be printed on the membership tickets. The tickets will be mailed out prior to the September concert.
Patterson stated, “Dates and times are not included in this press release to avoid any confusion should a date or time need to be changed between now and when the tickets are printed”.
Current members can renew their memberships the night of the May 4 Concert. Adult memberships are $50. This membership entitles members to attend the four concerts in Pontiac as well as concerts presented by the concert association in Ottawa.
Those interested in joining the Association for the 2022/2023 season may also purchase memberships that night and attend the concert for free. Anyone renewing a membership or purchasing a new membership on May 4 will receive a free guest ticket that can be used at next season’s concerts.
Patterson shared that area high school students can attend the concerts free of charge. Members may also bring young children to the Pontiac concerts for no charge. If, however, members wish to take children to the concerts in Ottawa they must purchase a family membership.
Two adult family memberships are $110 and single adult family memberships are $60
For general information about LCCA, call Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or email rod.Hjemme@gmail.com.