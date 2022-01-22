Daily Journal staff report
Several local libraries will be partaking in the webinar author event, “An Evening With Silvia Moreno-Garcia.”
This virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public. Registration is required at bit.ly/ILP_SilviaMoreno-Garcia.
Bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia discusses her newest book, “Velvet Was the Night,” and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. Join for an evening with her, in conversation with Gus Moreno, author of “This Thing Between Us.”
Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels “Certain Dark Things,” “Gods of Jade and Shadow” and “Mexican Gothic,” which Vanity Fair called “[An] irresistibly dark feminist reimagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.” Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Silvia has edited several anthologies, received many awards for her novels and is a columnist for The Washington Post.
This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries offering high-quality events.
Illinois Libraries Present is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.