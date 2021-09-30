Live music this weekend: Sept. 30, 2021
- Daily Journal staff report
-
-
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Weekly Calendar
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar.
- Simple and inexpensive final farewells
- Spiteful ex causes legal nightmares
- A surprising reason to use fresh ginger in homemade marinade
- Prepare for potential supply chain issues
- October is the best time to buy these things
- Protect against inflation?
- Filth threatens early end to rekindled relationship
- Reader says Abby came down too hard on friend's mistake
- What to do when you have too many of these things
- Aging mother's daily life doesn't include daughter
- Cleverly delicious ways to use up leftovers
- Engaged couple eager to live on their own
- OVER EASY: Just a box of chocolates
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
View reader-submitted photos of local events and people from this September.