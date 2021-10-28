Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon... The Flood Advisory continues for Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will continue to slowly fall below the 5 foot action stage Friday night. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&